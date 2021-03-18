ZClassic Price Hits $0.29 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $19,218.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00247279 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00097515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,141,873 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

