Zcoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,485.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.58 or 0.03076952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00347574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.90 or 0.00914588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.48 or 0.00335953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00249350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

