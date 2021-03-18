ZCore Price Tops $0.0941 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One ZCore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market cap of $860,117.84 and $7,938.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,144,789 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

