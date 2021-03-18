ZCore Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,928.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $824,653.35 and approximately $5,928.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,137,828 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

