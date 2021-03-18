Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Down 7.9%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 1,202,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 376,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13.

In related news, Director Paul Packer purchased 11,670 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zedge by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 256,407 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zedge in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

About Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

