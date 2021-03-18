Zel Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $922,989.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00250335 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00054240 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,413,550 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

