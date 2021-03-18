Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells $5,844,588.75 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $5,844,588.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $133.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

