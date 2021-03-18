Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Zendesk worth $96,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,371,952.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,892. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

