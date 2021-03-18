Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,374,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $1,383,609.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,802,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

ZNTL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

