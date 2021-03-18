ZEON (ZEON) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00628676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034433 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

