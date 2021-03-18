Zero Price Up 35.8% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $129,566.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00248136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00098139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,776,687 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.