Zero Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 297.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $4,302.28 or 0.07201546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $4.17 million and $287,169.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

