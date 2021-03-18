Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $111,068.70 and approximately $5,939.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,113.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.31 or 0.00910821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.13 or 0.00347823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,665,019 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

