Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0005 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $619,960.80 and approximately $965.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00630536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00034026 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

