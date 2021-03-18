ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $208.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $684,885.55 and approximately $208.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 156.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00050983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00626444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025050 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034308 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

