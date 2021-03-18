Zilliqa Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.97 billion and $499.59 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00077198 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002687 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,356,933,633 coins and its circulating supply is 11,065,466,480 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

