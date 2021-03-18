Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $131.43 and last traded at $131.78. Approximately 5,454,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,808,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.88.

Specifically, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,716 shares of company stock worth $86,555,109. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $247,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

