Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.66 and last traded at $137.80. 766,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 871,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

