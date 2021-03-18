ZIOPHARM Oncology’s (ZIOP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 442,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

