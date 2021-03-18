Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,136 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of ZIX worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIX alerts:

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.