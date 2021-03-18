ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Up 22.9% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $643.87 million and $99.61 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005745 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00453873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00137032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00634079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

