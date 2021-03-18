Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,429,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,974 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.93% of Zoetis worth $733,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 197,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $20,026,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

