Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $156.17 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

