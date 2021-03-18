Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZM traded down $20.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.32. 5,329,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,780. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.74 and its 200 day moving average is $416.76. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

