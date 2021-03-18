Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $433.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,277 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,876 shares of company stock worth $146,010,020 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $336.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

