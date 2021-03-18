Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $316.00 and last traded at $316.32. 5,369,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,770,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.65.

Specifically, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,472,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,876 shares of company stock worth $146,010,020 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 431.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

