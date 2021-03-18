ZrCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119,003.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $119,003.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00455177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00137502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.37 or 0.00657109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

