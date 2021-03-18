ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

ZTO opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

