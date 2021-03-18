ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 10.6%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 8,443,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 3,549,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

