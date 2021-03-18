ZumCoin Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $603,864.43 and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 64.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

