Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 10,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 1,358,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $52,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

