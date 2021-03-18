Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Trading Down 29.9%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) shares dropped 29.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $383.69 and last traded at $383.69. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,539% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $547.00.

ZRSEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.91.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

