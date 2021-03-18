Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s share price dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 2,423,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,301,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

