$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.08. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $15,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 1,098,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

