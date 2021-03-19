-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,161,000 after buying an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.