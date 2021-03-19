-$0.06 EPS Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after buying an additional 161,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after acquiring an additional 320,848 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.