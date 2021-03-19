-$0.06 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,252. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

