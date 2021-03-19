$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. 342,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,431. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

