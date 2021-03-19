-$0.10 EPS Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skillz.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,763,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

