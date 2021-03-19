-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ASLN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,216. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.