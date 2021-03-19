$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of KRNT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

