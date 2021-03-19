-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

CDLX traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,638. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $289,278.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,456,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,411 shares of company stock worth $6,219,361. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,560,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

