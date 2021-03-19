-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $12,590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONCS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $158.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

