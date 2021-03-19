-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

