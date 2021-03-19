-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.