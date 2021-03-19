$0.23 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 17,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,293. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.