$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.71. 881,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.45.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

