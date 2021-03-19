$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.71. 881,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.45.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
