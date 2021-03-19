$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

