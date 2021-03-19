$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of WING traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. 41,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,486. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.01. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,118,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

