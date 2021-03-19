$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNVR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

