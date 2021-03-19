-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

